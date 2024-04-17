Roadside dumping of debris goes unchecked in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 16

Despite ban on roadside dumping of waste by the high court and subsequent notifications issued by the state government and pollution control board, dumping of debris, muck and other material by the roadside goes on unchecked in Palampur. The national and state highways, besides forestland, have been scarred by debris owing to the lack of checking by the authorities concerned. This has not only caused environmental degradation, but also resulted in extensive damage to road and other infrastructure.

High Court’s view No one should be allowed to dump garbage, debris and muck into forests, water channels, rivers, along the highways and local khuds. The debris obstructs the natural flow of water and causes flashfloods, besides causing environmental degradation in the state. Himachal Pradesh High Court Will act against erring contractor We will act against the erring contractor of the IPH Department and ask him to clear the road of debris. — Vineet Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD

The Palampur-Maranda stretch via Ghuggar has virtually turned into a dumping yard. Near Jal Shakti Department’s water treatment plant, vehicles of a contractor can be often spotted dumping debris on the roadside and in the adjoining pine forest.

The authorities concerned have apparently become a mute spectator to the violation of government orders.

Even the road width has shrunk in the recent time due to the dumping of debris, obstructing the normal flow of traffic.

Near Sungal, tonnes of debris and other waste can be seen dumped along the highway. Though the government has given the power to PWD Executive Engineers, Directors of NHAI, SDMs and Tehsildars to keep a check on the illegal dumping, the situation has hardly changed on the ground.

The Public Works Department — the custodian of these roads and also responsible for the maintenance of highways — has, so far, not served even a single notice or initiated action against the defaulters.

Executive Engineer, PWD, Palampur, Vineet Sharma said as the matter had come to his notice, he would take action against the erring contractor of the IPH Department and ask him to clear the area of debris.

The situation is similar in a forest area near Maranda on the Palampur-Maranda road. Due to the reckless dumping of debris, a number of fatal accidents has been witnessed on this stretch.

The high court, in a recent judgment, had said, “No one should be allowed to dump garbage, debris and muck into forests, water channels, rivers, along the highways and local khuds. The debris obstructs the natural flow of water and causes flashfloods, besides environmental degradation in the state.”

#Environment #Palampur #Pollution