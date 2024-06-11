Robbers bid to rob gold loan bank, thwarted

PTI

Una, June 10

Four people barged into a bank here on Monday and assaulted the staff and a customer in a failed attempt to commit a robbery. The police have registered a case for attempting a robbery in the gold loan branch of a bank here.

The accused reached the bank early in the morning on bikes, said branch employee Harpreet Singh. Bank employees said two of the accused beat them up and a female customer at gunpoint. After some time, two more persons came and all of them tried to rob the bank, the employees said.

However, as soon as the gate opened, the siren installed in the branch rang as the code was not entered in the biometric device. Thereafter, the accused fled the spot with their mobiles. The police have taken the CCTV footage of the bank. The accused will be caught soon, said Una SP Rakesh Singh.

#Una