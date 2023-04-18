Robotic facility inaugurated at Nathpa project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 17

Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar today visited India’s largest underground 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri hydropower station at Jhakri here today.

He inaugurated the newly constructed Central Robotic Hard Coating Facility at the project. He also visited the SJVN’s 412 MW Rampur hydro power station, 210 MW Luhri project (Stage-1) and 382 MW Sunni Dam project. He was accompanied by Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and Managing Director, SJVN.