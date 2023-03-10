Robotic surgeries in all hospitals soon: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would soon start the facility of robotic surgery in all medical colleges of the state to provide the best possible health facilities to people. “Besides, the 5-G technology will be adopted in these health institutions to ensure state-of-the-art medical services,” he added.

The new OPD block will have a physiotherapy ward, special wards, emergency unit, ICU, isolation ward, computerised tomography (CT) scan, X-ray machine, sample collection centre and pathology lab facilities

The state government is planning to introduce reforms like fixing the duty hours of doctors and paramedical staff in the Casualty Department

Sukhu inaugurated a trauma centre and an OPD block at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital here. He said that casualty services were the face of a hospital and measures would be taken to strengthen emergency treatment facilities in all medical colleges.

He added, “There will be a provision of one nurse attending to six beds in the Department of Emergency Medicine, and one doctor for 10 beds. In ICUs, there will be one nurse per bed. The overall staff strength will be increased in the Casualty Department.”

Besides, Sukhu stressed the need to improve the work environment of doctors and other staff members, particularly in the Department of Emergency Medicine. “We are planning to introduce some reforms like fixing the duty hours of doctors and paramedical staff in the Casualty Department,” he said.

Sukhu said Rs 12 crore was being spent for acquiring equipment and machinery for the surgery, orthopaedics, radiology and anaesthesia sections.