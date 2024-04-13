Robowars, drones major draws as NIMBUS fest starts in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 12

Robowars and drone shows will be major attractions at annual techfest of the National Institute of Technology, which started at the NIT campus here today. The three-day event was inaugurated by NIT Director HM Suryawanshi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said NIMBUS would offer a diverse array of events — including the Drone Experience Zone, MTB Show and the Rocket League. With over 70 projects encompassing drones and robots, NIMBUS underscored its commitment to nurturing technical excellence and creativity among participants, he added.

Guest lectures of Chandrayaan-3 scientists would add knowledge and experience to the students, he said. He added that NIMBUS this year promised to serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, charting a course towards a future defined by technical excellence and creative ingenuity.

Department of Health and Family Welfare is set to organise a health camp and an exhibition to upkeep the wellbeing of NIMBUS participants. The Auto-Expo at the event would provide a glimpse into futuristic automotive technology, while the Open Exhibition would serve as a platform for participants to showcase their talents and projects, he said.

Activities such as the Zorb Ball and AR/VR zones complemented by engaging competitions and challenges would be added attractions of the event, he added.

Dean of Student Welfare Ashok Kumar, Dean (Academic) Siddhartha, Associate Deans Pardeep Singh and SK Soni were also present along with other faculty members at the inauguration of the event. This year, students from over 70 technical institutions from across the country are participating in the festival this year.

