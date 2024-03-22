Rockslide blocks Chamba-Holi highway for 8 hrs

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 21

The Chamba-Holi highway was blocked for over eight hours after a massive rockslide near Khadamukh in Bharmour subdivision on Thursday, affecting the supply of essential goods and movement of commuters.

The blockade led to a long jam on both sides of the highway. Buses headed towards Chamba and Kangra were stuck, causing inconvenience to travellers.

After strenuous efforts, including the use of men and machinery, the road was restored to traffic at 2 pm. Despite sunny climate in Chamba after heavy rains, the threat of landslides persists. Chamba-Holi and Chamba-Bharmour roads have been blocked several times over the past one week due to frequent landslides.

In the wee hours on Thursday, a rockslide again took place near Khadamukh. Fortunately, no vehicles or pedestrians were passing through at the time, averting a potential disaster. After extensive efforts, including blasting heavy boulders, the road was reopened for all vehicles by late afternoon, said an official of the PWD.

