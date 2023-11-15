Rohru growers burning orchard waste to be fined

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 14

Apple growers caught burning orchard waste like twigs and leaves in Rohru sub-division, one of largest producer of the fruit, will be penalised under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code. As per the order issued by SDM, Rohru, Sunny Sharma, panchayat pradhans will be required to keep an eye on orchard fires and pass on the information to the SDM office, which will take action against the offenders.

“Setting orchard waste on fire, resulting in thick smoke, is a public nuisance, and the offenders could be penalised under relevant sections. We have asked gram panchayats to persuade people to avoid this practice. If someone still doesn’t listen, we will take action as per the law,” said Sharma.

Just like stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, burning of orchard waste in upper Shimla pollutes the environment and leaves people with respiratory problems. Post mid-November, when the growers start pruning the apple plants, thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the hills and the valleys in upper Shimla, leaving the area covered in smoke.

Many progressive growers feel the practice could have an adverse impact on the micro climate of the area and make it less suitable for apple growing. “We are already witnessing extreme weather events. The snow cycle has become erratic. By burning the orchard waste, we are contributing towards making our micro climate less suitable to apple growing, our livelihood,” said Sanjeev Thakur, president of the Chuwara Apple Valley Society in Rohru subdivision.

Thakur said, “If we allow this waste to decompose in our orchards rather than burn, the nutrients will go back to the soil, making it more fertile and productive.” He added that Chuwara Apple Valley Society is taking several initiatives to raise awareness about the ill-effects of burning orchard waste.

Ashutosh Chauhan, vice-president of Progressive Growers Association, said there was a need for a massive campaign to drive home the effects of burning orchard waste.

