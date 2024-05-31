Rohtang gets snow, 5-km jam follows

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 30

The 13,058-ft high Rohtang Pass, a major tourist spot near Manali, experienced 4 inch of snow today. Though tourists had a lot of fun in the snow, they remained stuck for hours in a 5-km traffic jam. The police rescued the stranded vehicles and all vehicles reached Marhi at 6 pm.

Urmila, a local woman engaged in a business activity at the Rohtang Pass, said while there was sunshine in the morning, the weather became cloudy later and it started snowing in the afternoon. A taxi driver, Ravi, said they were stuck in a long jam while returning to Manali as the vehicles were skidding on the road.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said police personnel remained stationed at the Pass amidst snowfall and sent all tourists safely to Manali. The Pass was thrown open to tourists on May 24 and 1,200 vehicles, as permitted by the National Green Tribunal, were going towards the Pass every day.

The tourism business has picked up as around 2,500 vehicles from other states were registered at the Green Tax Barrier at Manali today. The tourists are also going to Koksar and Gramphu in Lahaul valley after crossing the Atal Tunnel.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said due to the adverse weather conditions and snowfall in the Koksar area, all traffic movement on the Koksar-Kaza road had been temporarily halted until further orders.

"We advise all commuters to avoid travelling on this route until weather conditions improve and clearance is given for safe passage," he added.

