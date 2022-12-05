Rohtang Pass closed, Koksar emerges new tourist hotspot

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 4

Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti district has emerged as a tourist hotspot after the closure of the Rohtang Pass.

The Kullu district administration had recently imposed a ban on the movement of tourist vehicles towards the Rohtang Pass beyond the Gulaba barrier in view of public safety. During winter, the pass receives snow squalls, which may endanger the lives of tourists. The movement of vehicles becomes difficult and dangerous on the road.

Snow is a major attraction for tourists in Kullu-Manali as well as in Lahaul-Spiti during the winter. Therefore, tourists rush to Koksar, bringing cheer on the faces of people associated with the tourism industry and those involved in snow sports activities.

Anshul Paul, a homestay owner at Koksar, says after the closure of the Rohtang Pass, Koksar is buzzing with tourists these days.

Amar Singh, another homestay owner at Koksar, says there is sufficient snow at Koksar for tourists to enjoy snow activities. Snow-clad mountains are a big attraction for tourists to enjoy the panoramic scenery.

“Weather is quite pleasant in the region these days. We are hopeful that the tourist influx will increase in the coming days provided the weather remains favourable. However, after heavy snowfall this area will become inaccessible for tourists during the winter,” he adds.