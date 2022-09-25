Rohtang Pass, Marhi receive fresh snowfall

Kullu, September 24
Intermittent rain in lower regions and snow in the higher reaches since yesterday have brought down the mercury in the Kullu valley.
Kullu and Manali experienced showers throughout the day while higher mountain peaks were covered with fresh snow. The people have started wearing warm clothes.
The chill in the weather intensified throughout the valley. Bhuntar today recorded a minimum of 17.9 degree Celsius and Manali 13.2 degree Celsius. Manali recorded 4 mm of rain while Banjar 4.2 mm. There was a mild snowfall on the high peaks of Rohtang, Marhi, Makardev, Shikardev, Seven Sister Peak and other peaks of the district.
It is raining intermittently in Banjar, Sainj and Anni too. The prevailing weather conditions have thrown the routine life out of gear and most residents preferred to remain indoors. The rain is also welcomed by the orchardists.
The rain has triggered landslides in this district, affecting the road connectivity in a few rural areas. However, no major incidents of loss were reported.
The changing weather patterns are expected to boost the tourism business in Kullu and Manali. Hoteliers expected that the tourist influx would increase after the fresh snowfall. Those engaged in adventure activities in snow were also elated after the snowfall.
Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Meteorological Centre had issued a rain alert for two days. He advised tourists not to approach sensitive areas along rivers and rivulets. He has instructed to avoid travelling during night.
