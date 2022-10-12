Rohtang receives 6-inch snow

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 11

The higher reaches of the district received fresh snowfall while the lower regions witnessed rain since last night.

First snow of season in Dhauladhar The upper reaches of the Dhauladhar and the Bara Bhangal valley received first snowfall of the season, while the lower area of Kangra valley experienced showers.

The temperature in Kangra valley has plummeted. Usually, the Dhauladhar range experience first snowfall in November

The Rohtang Pass got around 6-inch snowfall and was closed to tourists at Gulaba, which also witnessed around 2-inch snowfall. Manali DSP Hemraj Verma said Rohtang had been closed to tourists in the wake of inclement weather. The movement of tourists would be allowed depending upon weather conditions.

Manali today recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius and Bhuntar 13.9 degrees Celsius. Manali recorded 15 mm rain while Bhuntar 36.6 mm rain.

It was also snowing in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti. Shinkula and Baralacha have been closed. The Manali-Leh national highway also witnessed heavy snowfall and vehicles have been stopped at Darcha and Sarchu. Kaza is also in the grip of severe cold due to fresh snowfall. Kunzum Pass had snow and the administration has advised not to travel on this route. Keylong recorded a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in Himachal.

Due to Dasehra, there is an influx of tourists in Manali. The snowfall will give boost to the tourism business. The district administration has issued an advisory to avoid venturing in landslide-prone areas or near rivers.

#Kangra #Kullu