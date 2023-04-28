Role of women in field of intellectual property discussed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Professors of educational institutions from across the world presented research papers at the international multidisciplinary conference on “Women and intellectual property” here today. The event was organised by HP National Law University on the Shimla campus.

Various aspects of women and their contribution to the field of intellectual property were discussed. Eighty participants from 30 institutions across the world presented papers during the conference.

Prof Enrico Bonadio, Reader, City, University of London, discussed the nuances of women’s role in intellectual property and the contribution they made globally to the field.

Prof MK Bhandari, Director, GALTER, discussed the framework for bringing gender-parity in the field of intellectual property.

Prof VC Vivekanandad, VC, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, discussed the issues associated with the institutionalisation of science as a discipline and the commodification of innovation in consonance with the marketing orientations.