Rolling boulder kills labourer on Solan-Kandaghat highway

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 8

A 25-year-old migrant labourer was killed after a huge boulder from an excavated hill fell on him near Salogra on the Solan-Kandaghat section of the national highway around 1.30 pm today.

DSP Ramesh Sharma said, “Labourer Sohan Chauhan was killed near Salogra after his neck was crushed between a huge boulder and a funnel, which was sunk on the road for the highway widening work. He was working when the boulder from the hill fell on him”.

“AIREF Engineers, which is handling the road widening project, had entrusted the work to Jaiswal Construction Company. Holes were being sunk in the road to lay piers when the mishap occurred,” added Sharma.

A case under Sections 304-A and 336 of the IPC has been registered for causing death due to negligence against the construction company. A probe is underway. The victim hails from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Solan SDM Ajay Yadav said that the staff of AIREF Engineers would be directed to take due precautions to avoid such mishaps in future. The circumstances, which led to the mishap, were being looked into.