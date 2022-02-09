Rolling boulder kills labourer on Solan-Kandaghat highway

Solan, February 8
A 25-year-old migrant labourer was killed after a huge boulder from an excavated hill fell on him near Salogra on the Solan-Kandaghat section of the national highway around 1.30 pm today.
DSP Ramesh Sharma said, “Labourer Sohan Chauhan was killed near Salogra after his neck was crushed between a huge boulder and a funnel, which was sunk on the road for the highway widening work. He was working when the boulder from the hill fell on him”.
“AIREF Engineers, which is handling the road widening project, had entrusted the work to Jaiswal Construction Company. Holes were being sunk in the road to lay piers when the mishap occurred,” added Sharma.
A case under Sections 304-A and 336 of the IPC has been registered for causing death due to negligence against the construction company. A probe is underway. The victim hails from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.
Solan SDM Ajay Yadav said that the staff of AIREF Engineers would be directed to take due precautions to avoid such mishaps in future. The circumstances, which led to the mishap, were being looked into.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon