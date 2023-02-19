Ropar IIT experts roped in to deal with landslides in Deodhar village

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 18

A 100-m stretch on the four-lane road constructed in Deodhar village, adjacent to Kullu, in 2019 has once again become prone to landslides.

As many as 50 houses on the upper side of the road are under threat. Villagers are also living under constant threat and have demanded that a concrete solution should be found to protect the place from landslides.

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg yesterday held a meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and geological experts of Ropar IIT regarding the landslides happening after the four-laning work in Deodhar village. The NHAI Project Director attended the meeting through videoconferencing.

He directed the Ropar IIT experts to submit the report regarding the causes of landslides in the area and steps to be taken to prevent these, so that these could be implemented at the earliest before the onset of monsoon.

The Ropar IIT experts assured the Deputy Commissioner that the report would be handed over to the NHAI and the district administration by March 31. To prevent landslides, they also suggested the NHAI to take some immediate steps such as clean the clogged drains so that water could not collect in them.

Earlier too, the locals have demanded from the NHAI and the administration to secure their houses and land, but no concrete solution has been found to date.

In 2020, cracks had developed in the houses of many villagers under the Neoli panchayat of the Kharhal valley due to landslides and two houses in Deodhar village were completely damaged. After this, barricades were set up on the roadside here, but now they are also on the verge of collapsing and the problems of the villagers have increased again.