Ropeway poses threat to house, rues resident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 16

The construction of a ropeway from Pandoh to the Baglamukhi temple is posing threat to a nearby house at Bakhli village in the district.

House owner Bhupender Singh says, “Threat is looming large over my house as the area may witness landslide during the monsoon due to the cutting of land near my house. It has been observed that the loose earth often slides down the hill near my house, which may lead to its collapse.” He has urged the construction company to take timely action to prevent landslides in the area.

Singh says the previous government had sanctioned the ropeway to promote religious tourism in the region. He asserts that he is not against the construction of the ropeway, but does not want to lose his house. “I urge the district administration to look into the matter and give necessary directions to the construction company,” he adds.