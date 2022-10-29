Palampur ropeway project priority: BJP leader Trilok Kapoor

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 28

Trilok Kapoor, senior BJP leader and chairman, Hinachal State Wool Federation, said here today that if the BJP government was voted to power in the state after the Assembly elections his priority would be to execute Rs 605 crore, 13.5 km Palampur ropeway Project linking Palampur with Thathri-Chunja glacier in the high hills of Dhauladhar at the height of 14,000 feet above the sea level.

Kapoor said following the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had approved the much-awaited ropeway project, which had been hanging fire since 1990. He said the tourists would reach the snow-covered peaks within 31 minutes from Palampur.

Kapoor said he would also make efforts for district status to Palampur. He said this issue was hanging fire since long. The Congress government ignored the interests of Palampur. He assailed Congress leaders for opposing the district status for Palampur when the then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal initiated the move in the year 2011.

