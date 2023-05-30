Ropeway to connect Nohradhar with Churdhar: Minister

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 29

Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), today said that no irregularities would be tolerated in the construction of roads and bridges and officials should ensure the quality of work.

He was on a day’s visit to the Renukaji Assembly segment where he presided over the closing ceremony of the Shirgul fair at Galeo village.

The minister said, “A ropeway from Nohradhar to Churdhar will be set up to promote tourism in the area. Nohradhar area offers immense scope for tourism and it will be developed to attract tourists, who will be provided more facilities.” He also announced Rs 15 lakh for the extension of the mela ground at Galeo village.

Vikramaditya said that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had accepted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s request for the widening of all highways in the state to four lanes.