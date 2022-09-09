Ropeways, tunnels to ease travelling in Himachal Pradesh: NHAI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 8

Construction of ropeways in Himachal Pradesh will be taken up on priority so that efficient and environment-friendly mode of transport is put in place at the earliest. As many as 14 ropeways locations have been identified and the construction work will be started in a phased manner, said Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Himachal Abdul Basit.

Informing that Manthan, a National Conference for transforming Ideas to Action, towards a smart, sustainable road infra, mobility and logistics ecosystem, is being organised by the NHAI on September 8 and 9 at Bangalore, he said that ministers of PWD, transport and industries, secretaries, Engineer-in- Chief, regional officer of the NHAI and Chief Engineers of NH Division from states were participating in this event to share their experiences and ideas. Basit said that the conference aimed at sharing new ideas and learning and implementing that ideas.

He said that more tunnels will be constructed in Himachal Pradesh so that there was ease in traveling and less disturbances due to landslides as unprecedented disturbances/damages due to landslides have been witnessed in Himachal in the current monsoon season.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the conference by lighting the lamp. A team headed by Industries and Transport Minister Bikram Singh comprising Principal Secretary, Industry and Transport RD Nazeem, Regional Officer NHAI Abdul Basit, Director Ropeways Ajay Sharma, Engineer -in Chief PWD Archana Thakur are participating in the event.

