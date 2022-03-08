Rotary chowk an accident-prone area

The chowk constructed and maintained by the Rotary Club, Hamirpur, has turned into a black spot on the national highway. Members of the Rotary Club had decorated the chowk and planted some saplings to spruce up the platform constructed in the middle of the road. With the passage of time, saplings have grown into big bushes, causing inconvenience to drivers. The authorities concerned should remove the overgrown bushes to ensure that no accidents happen here. — Sudheer, Hamirpur
Traffic jams back on Shimla roads
With schools reopening in Shimla, the traffic problem is back in full force. At a time when all students are going to school, the roads are choked with vehicles. The widening of the roads have helped somewhat, but with people parking their vehicles on the roadsides, commuting is not easy. — Nisha, Sanjauli
What our readers say
