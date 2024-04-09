Rotary Club organises medical camp at Bara

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 8

The Rotary Club yesterday organised a free medical camp at the remote Bara village in Barsar subdivision of the district. Over 200 patients from surrounding areas visited the camp. Club president Ravi Sharma said the club had been organising a medical camp at the village for the last 11 years in memory of Master Ram Nath Sharma, who hailed from this village.

He added that Master Ram Nath Sharma’s son, Rajeev Sharma, sponsored the camp.

Sharma said despite medical facilities having been improved in the area in last ten years, he had seen people facing problems to get meagre health care in the village as the nearest health facility was at Barsar, about 20 km away from the village. Later, a Primary Heath Centre was established at Bijhri village, about 10 km away. He said at the first camp that was organised 11 years ago, over 500 patients were examined.

During the camp, specialist doctors of various departments — including medicine, eye and cardiac care — examined the visitors, he added. He said apart from medical examinations and free medicines to patients, the camp provided free medical testing facility to the visitors of the camp.

