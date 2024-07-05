Row over pitching tents near Shinku La resolved

Dipender Manta
Mandi, July 4
Residents of Lahaul and Spiti district are irked over a recent incident involving people of Ladakh pitching tents near Shinku La in Himachal’s territory. Two residents of the Zanskar valley in Ladakh had installed 12 tents for tourism purpose near Shinku La, annoying the residents of Chhinka Rarik village in Darcha panchayat of Lahaul and Spiti. Later, the villagers informed the police and the local administration, which acted swiftly and removed the tents from the area.
Sudershan Jaspa, a social activist and former Zila Parishad member of Lahaul and Spiti, told The Tribune that a border dispute with Ladakh at Sarchu on the Manali-Leh highway was going on for the past few years. The incident at Shinku La on the Darcha-Padum road was a reminder. “There is an urgent need to resolve the border dispute amicably and the Lahaul and Spiti MLA should raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.
Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, president of Lahaul and Spiti Tourism Eco Society, said, “The recent incident was a serious issue because the residents of Ladakh have already made encroachments at Sarchu inside Himachal’s territory. Now, they are trying to encroach upon land in Shinku La in Himachal’s territory. There is an urgent need to resolve the border issue without delay.”
