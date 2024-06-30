Row over removal of weed from Renuka

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 29

A dispute has arisen between the Wildlife Department of Sirmour district and the Maa Renukaji Seva Samiti, a local service committee, over the removal of weeds from Renuka lake, the largest natural and historic lake in the state.

The Wildlife Department has deployed workers to remove the weeds from the far-end of the lake. However, the action has sparked anger among the Seva Samiti members, who have been voluntarily conducting this task for the past six months.

The conflict over the labour-intensive task has escalated, with the Seva Samiti accusing the Wildlife Department of undermining their voluntary efforts.

Today, a large number of committee members and locals gathered outside the office of the Wildlife Range Officer in Renukaji to lodge their protest. Following the demonstration, they marched through the local market and submitted a memorandum to the Tehsildar listing their grievances.

Kuldip Singh Thakur, president of the Maa Renukaji Seva Samiti, along with members and locals expressed their frustration over the recent developments. They claimed that the Wildlife Department is acting unilaterally by spending large amount of money on labour for weed removal, whereas the committee members have been doing the same task for free.

The committee members alleged that instead of encouraging their voluntary efforts, the department is actively preventing them from continuing their work, which raises suspicion on the department’s intentions.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shah Nawaz Ahmed Bhatt of the Wildlife Division, Shimla, said the weed removal from the far-end of Renuka lake was being carried out as per scientific methods and under the supervision of the department staff.

Bhatt mentioned that the members of the Seva Samiti were invited to participate in the exercise. “However, the committee insists on removing silt and fallen trees from the lake, which contradicts the sanctuary regulations. The department cannot grant permission for such actions,” he added.

A resolution to the conflict is yet to come even as both sides remain firm on their respective stand.

