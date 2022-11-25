Row over Rushdie’s property

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 24

A dispute has arisen over the ancestral house of celebrated writer Salman Rushdie, Anees Villa, here located on the Forest Road, after a Delhi resident claimed to have the power of attorney while the caretaker pleaded he was being evicted forcibly.

Govind is the caretaker of Anees Villa for the last 25 years. He was paid Rs 1,700 per month and this amount was supposed to be increased from time to time. He was given three rooms to stay in 1997. Money was also supposed to be given for maintenance, according to his lawyer Vikrant Chauhan.

On October 8, two Delhi residents- Anirudh Shanker Dass and Rajesh Tripathi - forcibly came and threw their household items from the property and directed them to leave the property. They failed to listen to Govind’s plea that they were caretakers of the property, alleged Chauhan.

Govind approached the local court which gave an interim order and restrained- Anirudh Shanker Dass and Rajesh Tripathi from forcefully and unlawfully evicting him from the property, informed Chauhan.

Govind alleged that the duo again came and tried to throw their articles out of the property yesterday following which Govind approached the police and also produced a copy of the stay granted by the court.

