Royal scion ‘shocked’ by my popularity: Kangana Ranaut

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 11

BJP candidate from the Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut today campaigned at Bhutti village in the Lug valley of Kullu district. Former MP Maheshwar Singh and BJP leader Narotam Singh accompanied her. State BJP media coordinator Amit Sood and Kullu BJP district president Arvind Chandel were also present.

She said, “What development and service could be expected from a person who has become MLA due to the kindness of his father but is not able to install his statue despite being a minister in the government? He is shocked to see my popularity and so making absurd statements. Congress leaders do not know how to respect women. One leader says that the BJP has brought a heroine from Mumbai for one month shooting and I am impure. The other one states that this film will be a flop because its director is a flop. The third goes even further and says that I change clothes from place to place and cannot be looked at without makeup.”

Kangana alleged, “I want to tell Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that our leader Jai Ram Thakur ran a successful government for five years but your government flopped within 15 months. Three MLAs from your home district got upset in just one and a half years. You are full of arrogance and your ministers speak nonsense. You are seeing a sister and daughter being insulted. You should have been happy that a daughter from Himachal is winning and going to Delhi where she will raise the voice of mothers and sisters but you are laughing heartily at my denigration.”

She alleged in such a short time, the Congress had made the situation in Himachal bad and corruption was rampant in “Devbhoomi”. Kangana sat among villagers to counter allegations that she was unapproachable and always surrounded by gunmen. She also addressed public meetings in Manikaran and Kharahal.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Kullu #Mandi