Royal scion takes on ‘Queen’ in battleground Mandi

KS Tomar

The stage is set for a political spectacle in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency of Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress and BJP have locked horns in a battle of prestige and supremacy.

The Congress pitted incumbent PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Opposing Vikramaditya is the BJP’s high profile nominee and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, marking her debut in politics, which has been done at the cost of candidates having potential to win, including ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur and others.

Scion of erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr Vikramaditya Singh will take on Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut.

Due to Kangana’s close ties with the BJP’s Central leadership and RSS, who are determined to ensure her success in her political debut from the hill state, the battle promises to be a riveting one. The prestige of state leaders like Jai Ram and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal is at stake.

It also questions the decision- making process of the national leaders who favoured a film personality over seasoned politicians, despite her unfamiliarity with the constituency’s topography. Her candidature, supported by the RSS, adds another layer of intrigue to the contest, given her outspoken stance on various issues and frequent confrontations with political adversaries.

Vikramaditya inherits a formidable political legacy, coupled with widespread recognition across all 17 Assembly segments of Mandi. His youthful energy, ancestral ties and political experience positions him as a strong contender, supported by late Virbhadra’s electoral base cultivated by him over the decades besides his mother’s work as a three-time MP.

Kangana Ranaut, a self-made Bollywood star hailing from a nondescript village in Mandi district, brings a different appeal to the table. Her journey from obscurity to stardom, coupled with her right-wing ideology and endorsement by national leaders, adds a unique dimension to the electoral landscape.

Vikramaditya benefits from his familial connections, youthful appeal, and political acumen. However, the Congress faces challenges such as unfulfilled promises, anti-incumbency sentiments and financial constraints. Vikramaditya’s oratory prowess and active presence on social media platforms bolster his electoral appeal, especially among the youth. The infighting in the party and external opposition pose additional hurdles to Vikramaditya’s campaign.

Kangana’s strengths lie in Modi’s charisma, Hindutva appeal, and her potential to connect to women voters. The BJP’s well-oiled machinery, coupled with RSS support, strengthens her campaign. Yet, her absence during a natural disaster, temperament and political inexperience are potential pitfalls that could impact her campaign negatively.

The electoral battle in Mandi promises to be a captivating spectacle, as two contrasting personalities vie for parliamentary representation. While Vikramaditya Singh leverages his political lineage and experience, Kangana relies on her celebrity status and endorsement by national leaders. As the election unfolds, voters will weigh each candidate’s strengths and weaknesses, shaping the future political landscape of Himachal Pradesh.

— The writer is a political analyst and senior journalist based in Shimla