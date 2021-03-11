Rs 1.57 crore fine collected for traffic rules violations in Ladakh till April-end

PTI

Leh, June 6

The Ladakh traffic police have collected over Rs 1.50 crore as fines for rules violations until April-end.

Officials said the authorities launched a traffic rules enforcement drive ahead of the tourist season.

The traffic authorities have collected the fine for different traffic violations, a traffic police officer said.

To ensure smooth execution of the drive, special check-points had been established at different places like the Kargil-Drass road, the Kargil-Sankoo road, the Kargil-Leh road, the Leh-Nubra road, the Leh-Upshi road and the Leh-Kargil Road, the officials said.

The traffic authorities also introduced modern gadgets, including speed radar guns and an alcometer, for better execution and enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Act.

"The enforcement drive against traffic violations has been intensified given the rise in motor transport vehicles during the upcoming tourist season," the officer said.

Traffic Superintendent of Police Mohammed Rafi Giri said special drives would be carried out against drunk driving, road rage, off-road driving, dangerous driving and high-beam lights.