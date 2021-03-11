Rs 1.57 crore fine collected for traffic rules violations in Ladakh till April-end

Leh, June 6
The Ladakh traffic police have collected over Rs 1.50 crore as fines for rules violations until April-end.
Officials said the authorities launched a traffic rules enforcement drive ahead of the tourist season.
The traffic authorities have collected the fine for different traffic violations, a traffic police officer said.
To ensure smooth execution of the drive, special check-points had been established at different places like the Kargil-Drass road, the Kargil-Sankoo road, the Kargil-Leh road, the Leh-Nubra road, the Leh-Upshi road and the Leh-Kargil Road, the officials said.
The traffic authorities also introduced modern gadgets, including speed radar guns and an alcometer, for better execution and enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Act.
"The enforcement drive against traffic violations has been intensified given the rise in motor transport vehicles during the upcoming tourist season," the officer said.
Traffic Superintendent of Police Mohammed Rafi Giri said special drives would be carried out against drunk driving, road rage, off-road driving, dangerous driving and high-beam lights.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad