Rs 1,923-crore DPR prepared for bulk drug park: Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 1

Minister for Industries and Transport Bikram Thakur, while addressing a press conference here today, claimed that a detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 1,923 crore had been prepared for the bulk drug park in Una. He said about 600 pharmaceutical units were expected to come up at the park that would provide jobs to about 50,000 youth. He said it was a matter of pride for the state that it was selected among the three states, besides Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, where bulk drug parks would be set up.

Bikram said the work was also going on to connect the Baddi-Barotiwala area with Amritsar and Kolkata corridors.