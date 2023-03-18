Rs 100 crore for robotic surgeries

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

An allocation of Rs 3,139 crore has been made for the health sector in the Budget, including Rs 100 crore for starting robotic surgeries in super-specialties at the six medical colleges at Chamiana in Shimla district, Kangra, Nahan, Hamirpur and Chamba and Ner Chowk.

To reduce the burden on the casualty department, all medical colleges would be upgraded to full-fledged emergency medicine departments. Also, critical care blocks having 50 beds each would be constructed in these medical colleges at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

One Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan providing 134 laboratory tests, including MRI, CT scan and ultrasound, would be set up in all 68 Assembly constituencies. A sum of Rs 100 crore had been allocated for the completion of the construction of medical colleges at Hamirpur, Nahan and Chamba to provide all facilities to people. A total of 250 Ayush Wellness Centres and 500 herbal gardens would be set up.