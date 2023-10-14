Rs 15 lakh each for Asian Games gold medallists

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said the state government would give Rs 15 lakh to each of the six players from Himachal who were part of the gold medal winning men and women kabaddi teams in the Asian Games in China.

The Sports Minister said six players from Himachal were among the medal winners in the Asian Games. He said that in the kabaddi, women’s category, Ritu Negi, Pushpa and Sushma from Sirmaur district, Nidhi Sharma from Bilaspur and Kumari Jyoti of Solan were part of the winning squad. Similarly, Vishal Bhardwaj of Una district was a member of the men’s gold winning kabaddai team.

Deeksha Kumari, Priyanka Thakur and Shalini Thakur of Bilaspur district and Nidhi Sharma, Mitali Sharma, Bhavana and Menka of Solan district represented the country in handball. All these seven players will be provided an incentive amount of Rs 1 lakh each, he added.

Vikramaditya said the Youth Services and Sports Department would provide Rs 63 lakh as award to three players Renuka Thakur, Vikas Thakur and Ashish Kumar who won medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

#Asian Games #Kabaddi #Shimla