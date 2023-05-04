Rs 150 crore aid for farming upgrade

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, May 3

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide over Rs 150 crore for the upgrade of farming in the region in the current financial year, said Sunil Chauhan, Director of the Crop Diversification Promotion Project, during a meeting of stakeholders at Hamirpur today. He stressed that the officials must work hard to achieve their goals.

Chauhan said that the process of awarding tenders for irrigation projects would be completed by June end. He called for community mobilisation with for implementing the Solar Volatile System. He added that the stakeholders of the project would be trained through 45 programmes.

He said that the farmers would be provided state-of-the-art farm machines that were yet not used in the state.