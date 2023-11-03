Rs 2,500-cr tourism development project cleared by HP govt: HPTDC Chairperson

Hamirpur, November 3
The Himachal Pradesh government has given clearance to a Rs 2,500-crore project for the development of the tourism sector, the state's tourism development corporation's chairperson R S Bali said on Friday.
He made the announcement while inaugurating the three-day Asian Rafting Championship in Nadaun in Hamirpur district.
The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) chairperson said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has entrusted him with a huge responsibility and that the project worth about Rs 2,500 crore, which will be executed with the help of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been given clearance.
Under the project, detailed project reports have been made for a tourism corporation hotel, wellness centre and water sports centre in Nadaun also, Bali said.
Twenty-four teams, including from Nepal, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, the Indian Army, the Border Security Force, and several states such as Karnataka and Sikkim, are taking part in the championship, which started in the Beas River near Nadaun.
The 25-km race will end at Chambapatna near Dehra in Kangra district. An Indian Army helicopter, state disaster response force team and police personnel have been stationed to attend to any emergency during the race, a statement issued here said. The competition is being held in three categories – men's, women's and mixed rafting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution
City’s air quality enters ‘severe’ category
Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...
97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally
Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...
Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested
20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes found from them
Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court
The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...