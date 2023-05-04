Rs 2-crore grant released for Darla heliport

Hamirpur, May 3
The government has proposed to construct a heliport at Darla village in Sujanpur constituency. It is learnt that the state Tourism Department has released a sum of Rs 2 crore to begin construction of the heliport on a hill on the banks of the Beas. Sources revealed that the Public Works Department had submitted a proposal of Rs 5 crore for the construction of the helipad.
Arvind Lakhanpal, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department at Tauni Devi, said, “An amount of Rs 2 crore has been received from the Director, Tourism, for construction of the helipad. The tendering process for the construction of the helipad is under way.”
