Rs 227 crore given to disaster-hit families: Himachal minister Jagat Singh Negi

Shimla, December 15

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said Rs 227 crore had been provided to the disaster-affected families under the special disaster relief so far.

Negi, while presiding over a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) here, said that the state government would strengthen the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and ensure necessary arrangements to deal with disasters.

He said that necessary equipment was being provided to SDRF personnel and Rs 12.65 crore had been released for the purpose. He added that the SDRF personnel should establish communication with local people so that in case of a disaster better coordination could be ensured. People should also be made aware about taking necessary steps in the event of a disaster.

Negi said, “Due to geographical conditions, there is always the risk of a disaster in Himachal. The state had recently witnessed a huge loss of lives and property due to the natural disaster.” He ordered the officials concerned to provide timely assistance to all disaster-affected people.

He said that the SDRF, which carries out rescue operations during disasters, had an important role to play in the state. The SDRF personnel were being provided modern training to deal with various situations. A plan had been made to deploy trained personnel at the time of need.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Omkar Chand Sharma, Director and Special Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) DC Rana, senior officials of the State Disaster Management Authority and SP (SDRF) Ilma Afroz attended the meeting.

