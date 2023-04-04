Rs 37.76 crore incentive for Himachal for maintaining rural roads

Shimla, April 3
The Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned an incentive grant-in-aid of Rs 37.76 crore for Himachal, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said this here recently.
He said, “The Union Government has sanctioned an incentive grant-in-aid of Rs 37.76 crore for Himachal for having well maintained roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).”
The minister said as per the report submitted by the National Quality Monitors deputed by the Union Government, Himachal had performed well in the maintenance of PMGSY roads in the defect liability period (DLP), through e-marg and periodic renewal post-DLP.
He said while providing incentive, the earnest efforts of the state government in maintaining good quality of rural roads and increasing expenditure in the past two quarters have also been taken into consideration. This incentive had been received after four years, he added.
The minister said the incentive would be utilised for metalling and black-topping of rural roads constructed under the PMGSY and those in poor condition. “This will also facilitate commuters with an improved rural road network in far-flung and difficult areas,” he added.
