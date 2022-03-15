Rs 4,000 cr for Una-Hamirpur railway line

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, March 14

During an interaction with mediapersons here on Sunday, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said the 45-km, Una-Hamirpur railway line would be constructed at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

He said the Centre would bear 75 per cent of the total cost of the project.

The minister said efforts were being made to implement this ambitious project so that Hamirpur could be connected to a rail head.

Meanwhile, Anurag will inaugurate Holi Utsav at Sujanpur Tihra on March 15. The four-day long festival will start with prayers at Murali Manohar Temple at Sujanpur Chowgan, which was built by Raja Sansar Chand of the Katoch Dynasty. —