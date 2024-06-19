Rs 61 trip: 90 minutes, 27km, a glimpse of scenic Spiti

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 18

In a mesmerising expedition through the rugged terrains of Spiti valley of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, a recent video shot by a traveller takes viewers on an enthralling bus journey on an HRTC bus from Kaza to Chicham village, showcasing the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Covering a distance of 27 km over an hour and a half, the journey not only offers breathtaking vistas but also a glimpse into the rich history and unique landmarks of the region.

Sonam Targey, a tourism stake holder from Spiti valley said the HRTC was playing a crucial role to provide affordable journeys to visitors in the picturesque Spiti valley during the summers.

“The adventure begins in Kaza, a picturesque town nestled in the Himalayas, serving as the gateway to Spiti valley. From here, the bus winds its way through narrow mountain roads, passing by some of Spiti’s most iconic landmarks. One of the highlights of the journey is a visit to the renowned Key monastery, celebrated as the largest and oldest monastery in the valley. Revered for its historical significance and tranquil ambiance, the monastery stands as a testament to Spiti’s spiritual legacy,” he added.

“Continuing onwards, the journey ventures into Kibber village, once touted as the highest inhabited village in the world. Kibber is famed for the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, a sanctuary that shelters diverse flora and fauna amidst the stark Himalayan landscape. The sanctuary provides a glimpse into the region’s rich biodiversity, offering sanctuary to elusive snow leopards and other rare species,” he said.

“As the bus progresses, travellers are treated to a sight of the majestic Chicham Bridge, a marvel of modern engineering and the highest bridge in Asia. Spanning across a deep gorge, the bridge not only connects remote villages but also offers a thrilling experience for adventure enthusiasts and sightseers alike,” said Takpa Tenzin, another tourism stakeholder.

“The journey culminates at Tashigang, home to the world’s highest polling station. Perched at an altitude that tests the limits of human habitation, Tashigang exemplifies the resilience and spirit of the local communities who thrive amidst the challenging terrain of the Himalayas,” he added.

Throughout the video clicked by a traveller, viewers are immersed in the raw beauty of Spiti Valley, where every turn reveals a new facet of its rugged charm. From snow-capped peaks to verdant valleys, the landscape captivates with its stark contrast and serene allure. Each stop along the journey unfolds a chapter of Spiti’s storied past and vibrant present, showcasing a blend of ancient traditions and modern aspirations.

With a fare of just Rs 61, the journey not only promises an affordable adventure but also underscores the accessibility of exploring remote Himalayan landscapes.

“As travellers embark on this virtual expedition, they are invited to witness first-hand the essence of Spiti valley — a place where nature and culture intertwine in a timeless dance,” said Lamo Bodh, a Spiti resident.

