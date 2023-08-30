Rs 700 crore loss to infra in Kangra district: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 29

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who has been roaming extensively in Kangra district to meet the flood-affected people, said that about 400 people had been left homeless in Kangra district during recent monsoons.

While addressing a press conference here today, he said that most of the affected people had lost their homes to landslides . “The people whom I have met have demanded that they should be provided interest-free loans for reconstruction of their houses. The matter would be taken up in the Cabinet,” he said.

Agnihotri further said that the fact that so many people have lost their homes to landslides in the state and Kangra district called for geological study. The government would hire the services of geological experts to suggest what measures the state government should take to mitigate the effect of natural disasters on common people and state infrastructure.

The Deputy CM said that the Kangra district alone had suffered a loss of about Rs 700 crore to public and private infrastructure due to heavy rains in the month of August. About 3,000 people were evacuated from flooded and landslide-hit areas. The Congress government would not allow any financial restraint to come in way of providing relief to the affected people.

Agnihotri also took stock of the disaster relief and rehabilitation work going on in Kangra district. He said that till date financial relief of about Rs 4 crore had been distributed to the affected people in Kangra district.

