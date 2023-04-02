Rs 8,828 crore to be spent on education sector: Speaker

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 1

The state government has made a provision of Rs 8,828 crore in the Budget to be spent on the education sector in the current fiscal year. The objective of the government is to improve the quality of education and provide better facilities to students, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of Government College at Chowari in Chamba district today.

The Speaker said that new schemes had been started in the education sector and efforts were being made to provide adequate staff in all educational institutions. The process to recruit teachers was going on continuously, he added.

He said that the construction of a science block in the college would be started soon. He added that the process for transferring the land of the college to the department had been initiated. He also talked about providing necessary funds for the repair of the OBC hostel building.

Pathania said that 1,144 students were studying in the college. He added that it was a matter of pride that the number of girl students in the college was more than the number of boys.

He said that the government was determined to provide higher education to girl students, as they had excelled in every field.

About development works in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency, Pathania said that a mini-secretariat would be constructed at Chowari. He added that the referral hospital at Chowari would be developed as a modern hospital. Additional funds would be provided for the repair of a sewerage damaged due to heavy rain.

The Speaker announced Rs 25,000 for the performance of cultural programmes and gave away prizes to the students, who had performed well in academics, sports and cultural activities.