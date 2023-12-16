Rs 80 lakh sanctioned for potable water scheme in Bakloh Cantt: Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 15

The state government has sanctioned Rs 80 lakh for solving the drinking water problem in the Bakloh Cantonment area, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania while addressing a public meeting at Kakira in Chamba district today.

Pathania inaugurated the Kudera-Kakira lift drinking water scheme and laid the foundation stone of the Kakira-Katlu link road in Bhattiyat. He said that all formalities for the construction of the drinking water scheme for the Bakloh Cantonment area had been completed and soon the process for invitng tenders would be started.

He said with the commissioning of the Kudera-Kakira scheme built at a cost of Rs 3.41 crore, the availability of drinking water would be ensured in the area.

He said that the construction of 26 link roads was in progress in the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency. He added that during the current financial year, Rs 134 crore had been spent on these road projects.

