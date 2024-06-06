RSETI organises plantation drive

Hamirpur, June 5
The Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) celebrated International Environment Day by organising a tree plantation at village Faste in Nadaun subdivision and RSETI complex at Mattan Sidh village near here today.
Institute Director Ajay Kumar Katna said all employees and trainees pledged to work for the protection of environment.
He added that with the spree of development, the problem of environment pollution was increasing rapidly. He said everyone should contribute in environment protection.
