Solan: RTI query about works proposed by BJP’s sitting MP Suresh Kashyap during rain disaster creates flutter

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 24

A controversy has erupted over a RTI information sought by an advocate over works recommended by BJP’s sitting MP Suresh Kashyap during the monsoon induced disaster last year.

The district administration in its reply dated April 19 stated that no work was recommended by the MP in the monsoon-related disaster. However, three days later on April 22, the district administration in another letter, stated ‘to be in continuation of the last RTI reply’ that Suresh Kashyap recommended 94 works amounting to Rs 1.82 crore during the financial year 2023-24 out of which works amounting to Rs 7.49 lakhs were related to repair and restoration under the MP local area development scheme during the post monsoon.

The RTI applicant, Gagan Chauhan, representing the Congress’ legal cell, today complained to the SP that the supplementary reply to his RTI application dated April 22 had gone viral on various social media platforms while he had not even received its authorised copy. He said it was bizarre that despite being a confidential document it was being posted on social media platforms since yesterday.

“It was violation of the law and the matter would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission as well as the Vigilance Bureau. An FIR has been demanded against the officials responsible for this leakage to know which officials were acting at the behest of the BJP,” added Chauhan. The Congress has been highlighting the issue of lack of funds granted by the MP.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said the first RTI information was supplied as per the information available on the MPLAD portal. However, when the MP raised the issue and stated that he had sanctioned funds for road restoration and other works, the supplementary information was made available as per funds sanctioned for various schemes by him in the district.

Suresh Kashyap when contacted said the Congress was trying to mislead the masses as key developmental projects like a medical device park, work to lay Baddi-Chandigarh rail line, which were stuck during the Congress tenure, were initiated during his tenure.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Monsoon #Solan