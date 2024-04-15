Ruben, Akash, Divija pedal to top in Road to Himalaya race

Shimla, April 14
The First Firefox Road to Himalaya event (Shimla Chapter), organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), concluded here today. In the race, Ruben Panjeta, Akash Sherpa and Divija sood secured the first place in different categories.
More than 60 cyclists participated in the 21-km race that started from Daak Bangla Retreat in Mashobra, and went through Sipur, Kanda, Ghorna and Nihari – Daak Bangla. The race track included the trails and back-roads of the region via jeep roads, singletrack and forest paths, comprising nearly 500 metres vertical climbing and 600 metres of descent.
The race was held in three categories — women, under 17 and open (17+). The youngest rider of the race was 12-year-old Kaustuv Thakur, a resident of Fagu in Shimla district.
The three winners in all categories have qualified for the upcoming 11th Edition of the Firefox MTB Shimla-2024, which will be held in May.
These cyclists will be provided with a free entry for the mega race and will be joined by winners from such qualifiers from 10 cities across India.
HASTPA president Mohit Sood said, “It is heartening to see the young riders come out in such strong numbers. The young guns of Shimla are definitely amongst the best cyclists in India, and this was proven once again.”
“This was the first in the series of 10 such races to be held in different cities of India. The objective of these races is to identify top talent across India and give them a chance at the iconic Firefox MTB Shimla, 2024, to be held from May 10 to 12,” Sood said.
He said today was special as the start got delayed by rain and thunderstorm. That did not, however, deter the young enthusiasts, who showed in great numbers and spirits, he added. “We are excited to see how the road to Himalaya progresses in other states and it will be nice to see our riders compete with the best talent of India,” Sood said.
