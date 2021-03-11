Rude behaviour not expected from Chief Minister: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 16

HPCC president Pratibha Singh yesterday said that a rude behaviour was not expected from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as was seen during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha when he used harsh words for Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi. The Chief Minister’s behaviour was against his status and reputation. A few days ago, he had rudely dealt with National Health Mission employees, who were protesting in support of their demands, she added.

She said, “It shows that the Chief Minister is perplexed because of ongoing protests against the state government by its employees, farmers and common people. So, he is losing temper again and again.”

Pratibha unfurled the National Flag at Bijni in Mandi on the occasion of Independence Day. She, while addressing mediapersons, said, “The Congress will defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections and form government in the state. The people of the state are fed up with the BJP government, which has failed to check inflation, create jobs for the youth and strengthen road, health and education infrastructure.”

