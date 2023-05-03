Rude staff at parking lots in Shimla irks tourists

Some of the employees working at parking lots near the Lift in Shimla often behave rudely with people, especially tourists. Even a simple query is met with a rude response. Owners of parking facilities in the city should direct their employees to be polite with the customers. Rajan, Chandigarh

Retaining walls develop cracks

Some of the retaining walls in the Kangna Dhar area in Shimla have developed cracks. It may lead to untoward incidents if these structures are not repaired/maintained properly. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and get these repaired on priority, especially in view of the upcoming monsoon and incessant rainfall these days. Rajiv, Kangna Dhar, Shimla

Garbage dumped along road

Garbage is being dumped along the road in the Dhalli bypass area for a long time now. Commuters passing through this road have to bear the foul smell emanating from the waste. This may also lead to outbreak of diseases in the locality. It is high time that the civic body got the waste removed and took steps to stop people from dumping garbage here. Surendar Negi, Shimla