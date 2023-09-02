Rumours about CM’s health, Congress files police complaint

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 1

The Congress has lodged a police complaint over rumours being spread on social media regarding the health of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

‘Going abroad’ for treatment Rumours about Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s health are being spread on social media to mislead people. A social media portal has run a false news that the Chief Minister was going abroad for treatment. Baldev Thakur, HPCC Secretary

In the complaint submitted to Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi, HPCC secretary Baldev Thakur said that rumours about Sukhu’s health were being spread on social media to mislead people. A social media portal ran a false news that the Chief Minister was going abroad for treatment, he added.

Baldev alleged that it was being done as part of a well-planned conspiracy against the Chief Minister. “The Chief Minister has been working for 16 hours a day to provide relief to the disaster-hit people. Even the World Bank, NITI Aayog and BJP veteran Shanta Kumar have praised the Chief Minister for his efforts but some mischievous elements are trying to create confusion and mislead people,” he said.

He said that the police should identify social media portals that were running the false news and take strict action against the persons behind the conspiracy.

