Rupee experiencing worst slump in 4 years: Anand Sharma

Palampur, May 12

Congress candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha seat Anand Sharma said that the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed the country on the verge of bankruptcy. He said the government was under heavy debt and the economy of the country was in bad shape. The exports had come down, while the Indian rupee was experiencing its worst slump in four years.

Despite taking huge loans in the past 10 years no prosperity was reflected in the country which was evident from the fact that the Modi government was still providing free ration to 80 crore residents of the country. He said in the past 10 years the situation had moved from bad to worse as the number of poor had gone up because of faulty policies of the Central government.

Addressing an election meeting here this afternoon, Sharma said because of the wrong policies and planning of the Modi government, the unemployment had touched a new high. Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must explain where were those two crore jobs he had promised in 2014. He should talk about wrong decisions and policies, such as demonetisation, Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the Army and the old pension scheme for government employees.

The Congress candidate said said he was grateful to the Congress party for reposing faith in him and making him the candidate from Kangra seat. Sharma said that Himachal was his ‘karambhoomi’.

Sharma said he had worked for the people for more than five decades, during which several important projects had been approved and initiated for Himachal. He brought office of Tea Board to Palampur when he was commerce minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

Sharma said he had the support of the entire party organization, including the chief minister, his colleagues, MLAs and all the party workers. While criticising BJP for tagging him as an outsider in Kangra, he hails from Shimla and represented Himachal as MP in Rajya Sabha for a long time.

