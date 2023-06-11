Rural women becoming self-reliant as ‘Krishi & Pashu Sakhis’

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 10

Women in rural areas are becoming self-reliant by providing their services as Pashu Sakhis and Krishi Sakhis under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

These women work like paramedical staff in remote areas and provide paramedical services to animals. With the assistance of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Agriculture Department, they are regularly taught about new methods of providing care.

Project Officer Jaibanti Thakur, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Kullu, says, “A Pashu Sakhi is paid Rs 7,500 for one round every 20 days and each one of them has completed six rounds so far.”

She says these women had rendered commendable services during the outbreak of the lumpy skin disease and the foot and mouth disease. “With their help, 42,000 animals have been vaccinated so far,” she adds.

Jaibanti says that 64 women are working as Pashu Sakhis and Krishi Sakhis in different areas of the district. “Under this scheme, we will organise training camps in Anni and Nirmand blocks with a target to train 12 Pashu Sakhis for Anni and 10 for Nirmand.”

Sunita Thakur, a resident of Koli Behad, says that she was trained as a Pashu Sakhi by the DRDA. She was taught about the diseases in animals, their prevention and vaccination. She adds, “Women visit villages of their panchayat and inform villagers about all diseases and their symptoms. Besides, if any animal falls sick, we also arrange for its initial treatment with the help of a veterinary pharmacist.”