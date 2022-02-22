Rush in Urology Department of IGMC Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Rush in Urology Dept of IGMC
THE urology OPD at the IGMC witnesses a heavy rush these days. Patients have to wait for hours to consult doctors. The situation becomes worse in the winter when half of the doctors proceed on a month-long vacation. Because of Covid, people had postponed their visits to the hospital and now it is difficult to find a doctor. — Sanjeev, Shimla
Government vehicles being misused
ONE can see quite a few government vehicles running to and from DAV Public School, New Shimla, in the morning. As there's no one other than the driver in these vehicles, it is apparent that these are being used to drop off children to schools. It is a clear misuse of government vehicles. — Kiran, Shimla
