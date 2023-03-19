Ruskin Bond attends Shoolini literature fest

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 18

The third edition of the three-day Shoolini Literature Festival began on the university campus here yesterday.

Ruskin Bond, keynote speaker and renowned author, said, “Young writers should not feel discouraged if publishers reject their writings and keep working hard to be successful.” He added his own writings had been rejected several times but he persisted and made writing his passion.

Dr Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, presided over the inaugural function.

Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Atul Khosla said that the university shall strive to make the literature festival a prestigious annual event. Film director Mahesh Dattani spoke about the nature of stories and how performing arts aligned with them during a session on ‘The world’s a stage’.

The literature festival, which aims to bring together literary enthusiasts from all over the country, also featured a flower festival. Around 50 eminent speakers from different genres such as fiction, poetry, films and food will participate in the event.

Sanjay Deshpande, Neelesh Kulkarni, Gurdeep Gul, Nandita Iyer, Raj Shekhar, Jupinderjit Singh, Balram Gupta, Manjri Prabhu, Gen Raj Mehta, Pawan Shah and Puneetinder Kaur Sandhu shared their experiences and insights into their work on Friday.