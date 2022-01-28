Rutuja participates in R-Day parade

Under Officer Rutuja Kulkarni of St Bede’s College, Shimla, under the 7HP (I) Coy NCC Shimla, brought laurels by participating in the Republic Day parade. She was nominated as a member of the central team of the NCC cadets for briefing dignitaries. She had received training under the guidance of the NCC Group Commander, Brigadier Manoj Khandurie, Colonel Suneet Shankta, Colonel UK Sharma, St Bede’s College Principal Sr Molly Abraham and NCC officer Shweta Thakur.

Institutes shut but vax drive to continue

Even as educational institutions will remain shut till January 31, the scheduled vaccination drive will go on. In a communication from Director, Higher Education, to all principals and headmasters, teachers and students will attend their respective institutions following the Covid-19 guidelines.

ABVP holds ‘Vishal Tiranga Yatra’

The ABVP organised ‘Vishal Tiranga Yatra’ from Advances Study, Chauram Maidan, to The Ridge on Republic Day. Aakash Negi, an ABVP leader, said the idea behind the 'yatra' was to instil spirit of patriortism among youth and pay tributes to the freedom fighters of the country.

Talk on strengthening democracy

Sudents and staff of Shoolini University celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with hoisting of the National Flag by Director Operations, Brigadier SD Mehta (retired). Chancellor PK Khosla gave a virtual address. Vishal Anand, Pro-Chancellor, spoke about democracy and ways to strengthen it. Vice-Chancellor Professor Atul Khosla pledged to create a drug-free society. He also urged the Dean, Student Welfare, to organise campaign against drug abuse.